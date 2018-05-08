Council looks for its star employees in recognition of dedication of its workforce

Nominations are being sought for the East Dunbartonshire Council’s 2018 STARs Awards (Special Thanks and Recognition scheme for employees).

Once again there are two categories for the public to nominate a council employee or team who go the extra mile.

Joint council leader Andrew Polson said he firmly believes in recognising employee excellence.

He said: “Our annual STARs Awards are designed to recognise outstanding contributions and to celebrate employee success.

“The council has faced a challenging financial climate and continuous transformation agenda for many years now and it is ever more important to formally recognise those who go the extra mile.”

Joint council leader Vaughan Moody added: “Our employees do amazing jobs, often in challenging circumstances. STARS awards enable us to recognise outstanding performances and demonstrate the value of our workforce. We want to hear from those of you who have received excellent service, that goes above and beyond, from a Council employee or team that deserves this recognition.”

Two of the five STARs categories are open to nominations from the public:

Employee Award - Going the extra mile – internally nominated; Employee Award - Going the extra mile – externally nominated; Young Employee of the Year – internally nominated, Team Award – Going the extra mile – internally nominated and Team Award – Going the extra mile – externally nominated

Nominations are being sought by Thursday May 31 and the short-list will be announced in early June.

The winners will be announced at the STARs Award 2018 celebration in Bearsden Hall on Thursday, June 21.

Full details of the criteria and nomination form can be found at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk.

An information leaflet and nomination form also available from the Community Hubs in Bearsden, Bishopbriggs (Library), Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown, and from Council HQ at Southbank Marina.