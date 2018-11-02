Council nominated for award for maintenance of local roads

East Dunbartonshire Council is in the running for a UK-wide award for its maintenance of local roads.

The council has been named a finalist in the best performer for highways award - announced annually by the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE).

This is the second year the area has been shortlisted for the prestigious honour.

The Council is responsible for all adopted public roads, pavements and footpaths within East Dunbartonshire - covering some 500km of carriageway.

That includes inspections, maintenance, gritting, street lighting, pavements, drains, gullies, road signs and more.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood Committee, said: “This is great news and recognition for the excellent work undertaken by our roads service. Our officers work proactively and in response to reports from the public”,