Council notes Lenzie parking concerns

A report on parking services in Lenzie, which highlights a number of concerns from local residents, has been acknowledged by East Dunbartonshire councillors.

It follows a public consultation with residenthis year.

Concerns include accessibility for residents, safety concerns over narrow roads, ineffective parking enforcement, and a perception that the number of spaces in the area has been reduced.

During the consultation, several residents proposed actions which they felt could improve matters – introducing residential parking permits, additional double yellow lines and building a car park for commuters.

Although nine out of 10 respondents did not like either of the council’s two parking management plans, only six per cent called for no action to be taken.

Based on feedback, researchers WYG advised the council to develop a new strategy for parking management, to include resident parking permits around Regent Square.

The consultancy also advised the council to extend its research across a wider geographic area to ensure action taken in the vicinity of station did not push parking problems elsewhere. Other measures called for include removal of bay allocated parking to increase parking capacity, single yellow lines on Heath Avenue and extending the parking scheme there.