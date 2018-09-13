Councillors concern as bin calendars end

A councillor has criticised the decision by North Lanarkshire Council not to send out new bin calendars to all residents.

Last year when the council moved to its new schedule every household received a calendar in the post detailing what bin or bins would be collected on which date.

However, with the calendars set to run out at the end of this month Councillor Trevor Douglas was disappointed no provision was put in place for people who don’t have access to the Internet.

He said: “As every resident of North Lanarkshire knows, the implementation of a three weekly bin cycle has not been easy and it was with concern that I had noticed that the calendar all residents received last year is due to run out shortly.

“After raising concerns with the new chief executive Des Murray, I was informed that there was no intention to reprint an updated calendar.” After further meetings and on Councillor Douglas’s insistence a new printable calendar will be made available online, while those who cannot gain access to the Internet will be able to request a printed version.

He said: “I was disappointed that the council did not see this potential issue. I am thankful however that they have now started to make arrangements to address it, albeit there may be a slight delay in having the calendars available.”

A council spokesperson responded: “In line with most local authorities, the council will not print new calendars for household bin collections but these will be available to download from our website.

“There is also an option online to check when each bin is collected by entering a postcode. There have been no changes to the bin collection schedule, so households will simply continue with the current three-weekly pattern.

“If any residents do not have access to the web site, they can request a printed version by calling Northline on 01698 403110 or visiting a First Stop Shop.”