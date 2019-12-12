Councillors consider Bearsden resident’s planning application to build new home

East Dunbartonshire councillors have been asked to decide whether to permit a Bearsden householder to go ahead with plans to demolish a garage and build a new home on the site instead.

The planning application concerns an address in Henderland Road, and proposes that, following demolition of the existing garage, a new outbuilding be created containing a kitchen/dining space and bedroom with en-suite.

Plans and other details are available from the East Dunbartonshire Council website. Look up  planning application reference number TP/ED/19/0786.