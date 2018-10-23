Couple walk their way to £8.5k for Beatson

Bearsden couple Robert and Marysia Paterson raised an amazing £8,536.88 for the Beatson Cancer Charity by walking 387 miles from

Gretna to John O’Groats.

The couple, who volunteer at the cancer care centre in Glasgow, are delighted with the amount raised and thank everyone who contributed.

Marysia said: “We thank everyone who contributed to this amazing total.

“The walk was hard going at times – particularly the uphill part - but we thoroughly enjoyed it.

“We were always thinking about why we were doing it and it made it all worthwhile.”

Before they set off, Robert said: “Beatson Cancer Charity exists to enhance the lives of patients affected by cancer, by providing a range of complementary therapies, such as reiki, reflexology & full body massages, along with the enhancement of technologies through continual research, all whilst always having patients at the heart of everything they do.

“ These are values both myself and Marysia hold dearly and support through voluntary work within the Beatson Café on a regular basis”.