Cowgate at Kirkintilloch is to shut between two junctions for a total of six days over the next two weeks.

It will close at its junctions with David Donnelly Place and Union Street from 6am on Wednesday March 6 until 6pm on Friday, March 8 and from

6am on Monday March 11 until 6pm on Wednesday, March 13.

This is to enable work to be carried out on the new pedestrian crossing at Cowgate at Timpson.