Creative capers from talented Bishopbriggs care team

The Creative Care team at Brackenbrae House was once again flying the flag for Bishopbriggs at a recent crafts show at Glasgow’s SECC.

Animal cards measuring 6x6 by the well-known artist Hannah Dale were blown up life size and re-created in 3D using the group’s own 3D decoupage cutting and shaping techniques.

Nan Middleton, Creative Care Director, said: “After teaching and exhibiting 3D decoupage for 40 years in Milngavie and now Bishopbriggs, it is just wonderful to know we can still make large numbers of people stop and stare at our work.

“They just couldn’t believe Clyde, our Highland cow, came from the 6x6 inch card on display and was enlarged and photocopied on a basic printer. They laughed when we said he was supported on polystyrene pizza bases and every turf of hair was cut by hand using dressmaking scissors!”

Clyde and his animal friends will be on display to welcome Mr and Mrs Claus at the group’s famous Victorian Christmas celebrations the first two weekends in December at Brackenbrae House from 10am to 5pm. An open invitation is extended to all.