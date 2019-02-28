“Creepy” Kilsyth man sentenced for sexual assault on colleague

A Kilsyth man has been placed on the sex offenders’ register for sexually assaulting a colleague at a Cumbernauld takeaway.

During an appearance at Airdrie Sheriff Court in January Gavin Felstead (39) admitting repeatedly touching the bottom of his female victim over her clothing at Domino’s in South Muirhead Court between April 28 and May 3 last year.

A not guilty plea to a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and acting in an alarming and intimidating manner by sending flowers and cards to his victim was accepted by the court.

It is understood Felstead only worked as a delivery driver at the takeaway for around seven weeks before his behaviour was brought to light and he was sacked in May.

A source said: “He only worked there for a few weeks, but he started pursuing the woman not long after starting the job.

“He would follow her to the toilet, pass her far too closely, stand, continuously stare at her and wait in his car for her to finish. He was always trying to get close to her and speak to her.

“His behaviour was really weird and creepy, but there is no doubt he knew exactly what he was doing, and it must have been terrible for the woman having to go to work every day knowing he was there.”

Felstead returned to court for sentencing in front of Sheriff Liam Murphy and was given a two-year community payback order and placed on the sex offenders’ register for a period of two years.”