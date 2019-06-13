Armed robber who held up Scotmid store at Bearsden faces lengthy jail sentence

A man who held up a Scotmid store in Bearsden armed with a shotgun has appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Noel Wheatley (30) faces a lengthy jail term after he pleaded guilty to two assault and robbery charges at the High Court in Glasgow.

Wheatley demanded cash before fleeing with £780 from the store at Ledi Drive around 7.15pm on February 11 this year.

He then robbed a Ladbrokes store in Hardgate two hours later, getting away with £300.

Police linked the two raids and Wheatley was caught on CCTV.

Lord Boyd remanded him in custody and deferred sentencing for reports.

According to reports, Wheatley had been released earlier on bail by police in Berkshire after it was alleged he robbed a taxi driver.