Arrest as police cordon off store at Bishopbriggs retail park after man is injured

A man has been arrested in connection with disturbance outside a Matalan store in Bishopbriggs .

Officers descended on the shop in Strathkelvin Retail Park at 11.20am on Friday morning after reports of an injured man.

One eyewitness said that was ‘lots of blood’ splattered in the area.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A man was arrested in connection with a disturbance at Strathkelvin Retail Park at 11.20am on Friday, October 4.

“Another man was injured in the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”