Back garden prowler terror for Kirkintilloch man who wants to warn others

A Kirkintilloch resident has warned others to be vigilant after he spotted a man prowling in his garden in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened just after 3.30am on Sunday at Bothlyn Avenue.

The man alerted others on social media.

He posted: “I’ve only been in an hour and heard a noise out the back. Check and there is someone in the back garden wearing a black hoodie or jacket and a balaclava.”

The resident said he slammed his back door, ran upstairs and checked from a top window. Fortunately, the prowler had taken off.

He posted: “I was terrified.”

he added: “Just a warning to people nearby and a reminder to stay vigilant.”

Police warn anyone who sees anything suspicious to get in touch.