Bearsden shooting – appeal after police find burned out car

Police have found the burned out car believed to have been used in the firearm incident in Bearsden yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Officers investigating the attempted murder of 38-year-old prison officer Gary Chambers are appealing for information after discovering the vehicle.

Around 9pm last night, Wednesday, June 5, officers were called after a silver coloured Skoda Fabia was found on fire in Townsend Street in the Port Dundas area of Glasgow.

Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Nobody was injured.

Officers are now trying to establish if this is the same car which was involved in the Rannoch Drive incident around 5.30 am.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan, Major Investigations Team, said: “We were made aware last night of a Skoda Fabia that was on fire in Glasgow and we are now carrying out enquiries to establish if this car was involved in the shooting yesterday morning.

“The incident, which we are treating as attempted murder, took place on Rannoch Drive, and this car was found in Townsend Street that evening.

“We are currently checking CCTV between both areas and carrying out enquiries to try to establish if there is a link, however we would appeal for any information regarding either incident to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0352 of Wednesday 5 June 2019. Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.