Beware of bogus workers in aftermath of Storm Dennis

editorial image

Residents in East Dunbartonshire are being warned to beware of bogus workers in the aftermath of Storm Dennis.

Local police, who have launched a campaign “Operation Skipjack” to clamp down on the rising number of rogue traders, gave the warning this morning (Monday, February 17).

One officer said: “This is the perfect time for rogue traders and fraudsters to strike.

“They hit people when they are vulnerable. If you have suffered damage to your property as a result of the storm, don’t fall for doorstep crime.

“Make sure you appoint a reputable tradesperson.”