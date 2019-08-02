Bishopbriggs children’s park targeted by heartless vandals who smash up play equipment

Heartless vandals have smashed up play equipment at a Bishopbriggs children’s park.

Meadowburn Play Park was targeted overnight last week by thugs.

Resident Gemma Graham raised the issue on Twitter with East Dunbartonshire Council.

The vandalism happened overnight on Thursday, July 25. Police aer investigating.

Executive Officer, Roads & Environment, Thomas McMenamin said: “Having inspected Meadowburn Play Park in Bishopbriggs, regrettably, Council Officers discovered that the park had been vandalised over night.

“The large basket swing within the park has been damaged beyond repair and will need to be replaced. It is very disappointing for children and families to discover their local parks have been damaged and play equipment is no longer in use due to mindless vandalism.

I would urge anyone who sees any of East Dunbartonshire’s play parks being vandalised to contact the police.”