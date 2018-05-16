Bishopbriggs man dies after being found outside hotel

A Bishopbriggs man has died after being found injured outside a hotel in Fort William.

Mark Maguire (44) was found at Achintore Road, near the Cruachan Hotel at around 3.50am on Sunday, May 13.

His death is being treated as unexplained.

Two men – aged 41 and 22 – have been arrested and released with inquiries ongoing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “I would like to offer my condolences to Mr Maguire’s family and friends at this time. They are very much in our thoughts as we continue with our enquiries.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained and we continue to work to establish the full circumstances.

““Officers will be carrying out further enquiries in the local area. I would encourage anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to call 101, quoting reference NP2313/18, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”