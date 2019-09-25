Bishopbriggs man who knocked down woman at junction is spared jail

A Bishopbriggs man whose careless driving led to the death of a woman has avoided jail.

Ross Grubb, (26) knocked down Rosina Gorrie as she crossed a road in Glasgow’s Springburn area in January last year.

Grubb, a Network Rail employee, claimed he “didn’t see” Miss Gorrie, who was dressed all in black, as she stepped out in front of his work’s Transit van.

His defence counsel Gavin Anderson, described Grubb’s journey as “unremarkable.”

Grubb pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court of driving without reasonable care and attention and causing the death of Miss Gorrie.

Sheriff Johanna Johnston ordered Grubb, from Bishopbriggs, to carry out 195 hours of unpaid work.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year.

She told him: “You failed to see her on the roadway and you collided with her and you are responsible for her death.

“The carelessness shown by you was at a low level.

“However, this type of driving can cause catastrophic results and small errors can lead to devastating consequences.”

The court heard Grubb was driving in his Network Rail van to a depot in Cowlairs. Grubb collided with Miss Gorrie at a junction on Keppochill Road in Springburn.

Mr Anderson said: “This was a route travelled on in a regular basis.

“At the time of the offence he was driving in accordance with the law.

“He was fully licensed and insured and has no record for offending - his journey was unremarkable.

“Miss Gorrie was dressed all in black and walking briskly, if Mr Grubb had seen her he would have acted accordingly.

“In not seeing her, his driving fell below the required standards.”

Grubb has met Miss Gorrie’s family and has been given driving retraining by Network Rail.

Mr Anderson added: “The meeting was amicable and he thought it would be good for the family to hear from him directly.

“His thoughts are with the family as this was a terrible accident.”