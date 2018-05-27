Boy, 14, brutally beaten by teenage thugs in Milngavie

A 14-year-old boy suffered a broken jaw, collarbone and other injuries after he was brutally beaten up by a gang of young thugs in Milngavie yesterday.

The victim was with two friends in the lane between McDonalds and Sports Direct, near Milngavie Road at 4.45pm yesterday when they were approached by youths who kicked the boy on the head and body.

He managed to get to his feet and run towards the nearby Premier Inn, where a member of the public gave assistance.

A passer-by took the boy - who also suffered a broken rib and a broken finger - to Milngavie Police Station, where an ambulance was summoned.

He received treatment for injuries which also included cuts and bruises, and was later released.

The suspects are white teenagers aged 14-16. One wore a white t-shirt and dark shorts, another a grey jumper and shorts and a third was dressed all in white.

It is possible some of the group may have been playing football nearby before the attack.

Detective Sergeant Colin MacRitchie said: “This appears to have been a brutal and unprovoked attack and enquiries are ongoing to trace the individuals involved.

“This incident happened in broad daylight near to a busy main road through Milngavie and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed a disturbance, or a group of male youths acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 3188 of Saturday, May 25, 2018.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence