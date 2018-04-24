Britain’s Most Wanted list: sexual crimes

These are the people most wanted by police forces in the UK in relation to alleged sexual offences.

They appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page - a 160-strong list of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across Britain.

Crimestoppers is a registered charity helping law enforcement to solve crimes. Crimestoppers pay cash rewards of up to £1,000 for information and, since its formation in 1988, nearly 134,000 arrests have been made as a result of tip-offs to the charity.

Unlike some countries, the UK doesn’t rank its most wanted list - crimes are not ranked by their severity and there is no ‘most wanted individual’. But, according to Crimestoppers: “The nature of the crime or the investigation will influence whether an appeal is featured.”



Police forces across the UK are responsible for the appeals that appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page, uploading and removing entries and ensuring accuracy of any information provided.

Forces have strict controls to ensure that information provided is accurate. However, if you feel that an appeal is incorrect, contact Crimestoppers to let them know and they will pass this information to the relevant police force.