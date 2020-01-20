Burnt out stolen car found in Bearsden may have been used by gunmen

A stolen car believed to have been used by gunmen who fired shots at a house has been found burnt out in Bearsden.

Detectives said the a stolen purple Nissan Pulsar, registration SE66KNN may have been used by the suspects who targeted the house in the north of Glasgow.

The vehicle was found burnt out on Manse Road, Bearsden, about six miles away, on Friday, January 17.

A property in Salmona Street in the Hamiltonhill area, was targeted around 11.30pm on Thursday, January 16.

Officers said at least two people left the vehicle before the shots were fired.

The car then sped off in the direction of Auckland Street.

It has now emerged it was stolen from Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, on Thursday 5 December.

Anyone who may have seen the car between that date and Friday is asked to contact Police Scotland.

No one was injured in the shooting and a force spokeswoman said extensive inquiries were ongoing.

This includes a major trawl of CCTV in the area.

Det Insp John Morrison said: “We believe that the purple Nissan Pulsar may have been used by those who discharged the firearm and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle to get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who has private CCTV or who was in the area and may have dashcam footage to check the footage for anything of significance which may assist in our inquiries.”