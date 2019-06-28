Cabbie saves Milngavie woman (85) in scam bid

A caring cabbie prevented a Milngavie pensioner from being robbed of thousands of pounds by callous conmen.

Police have praised Graham Cameron of local firm First Taxis for foiling the scam bid.

Graham picked up the lady who told him she had to go to the bank to take all her money out because she was in danger of being robbed.

The tricksters had contacted her pretending to be from her bank. They managed to convince her that her account was in danger from thieves working there.

They told her to make sure the money was handed to her in a brown envelope and asked her to let them know what she would be wearing as they would be looking out for her to make sure she was safe.

Smelling a rat, Graham accompanied his customer to the bank and stayed with her. He spoke to employees there who called the police.

A police spokesman at Kirkintilloch HQ said: “These fraudsters were obviously lying in wait to rob the elderly lady when she left the bank.

“We would like to thank the taxi driver for looking out for his customer as drivers often do.”

He said inquiries were continuing into the scam and warned people to be vigilant.

He added: “If you are suspicious at all, call us on 101.”