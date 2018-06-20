Car linked to Torrance knife attack is found

Detectives have discovered a car used during a stabbing attack in Torrance on Tuesday.

Police said the blue Audi A4 was found abandoned on a farm track off the B821, between Carbeth and Blanefield on Wednesday morning.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured while sitting in a grey Vauxhall Combo van in Queens View, near Main Street, on Tuesday about 7.20pm.

An Audi car stopped in front of him, a number of men got out and smashed the window of the van.

They then attacked the man in the passenger seat, inflicting several stab wounds.

The injured man was taken by the 34-year-old male van driver to the Asda car park in Bishopbriggs where he was found by police.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Police believe the attack may be linked to serious or organised crime.

They have appealed to the public for information on the presence of the Audi in Queens View on Tuesday and betwen East Dunbartonshire and Stirlingshire on Tuesday or Wednesday.