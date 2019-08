Car thieves made off with two high value vehicles from a residential street in Bishopbriggs in the early hours of Sunday, August 11.

The Black Audi and Blue Audi TT cars were stolen from Heriot Crescent in the town.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted: “Please don’t leave car keys in plain sight and don’t leave keys in the lock of any door that a housebreaker could access.

“Don’t make your home look like an easy target.”