Disgust over sectarian graffiti in Milngavie

East Dunbartonshire Council has admitted it was slow to remove sectarian graffiti sprayed around areas of Milngavie last month.

The Herald was contacted last week by a local man who forwarded photos of the vandalism at various points in the town, including on a resident’s garden fence.

He said the graffiti had appeared after Rangers 2-1 win over Celtic on December 29 last year.

He added: “The shocking slurs by yobs have appeared on a public footpath next to Milngavie Town Centre, a member of the public’s garden fence and on the famous West Highland Way under the Allander water bridge.”

The yobs spray painted “UC” an abbreviation for the controversial supporters’ group Celtic Ultras and Kill All Huns (KAH) among other sectarian slogans.

A spokesperson for the council said at first the graffiti was reported as being “inoffensive”.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive, said: “The council received a report of vandalism at this location on January 21.

“The graffiti was reported as being inoffensive in nature and was therefore added to our works schedule for removal.

“We reported the vandalism of the utilities equipment to the appropriate company on January 22. However, as soon as we were alerted to the sectarian nature of the graffiti, a team was dispatched to remove it as a priority.”

Graffiti complaint forms are available from Customer Services on 0300 123 4510.