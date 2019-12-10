East Dunbartonshire police launch festive safety campaign

Domestic offenders and drink drivers are being targeted by East Dunbartonshire police as they launch their festive safety campaign to help communities and residents stay safe.

Officers will also be out on local streets giving safety and crime prevention advice.

Retail crime will also be a priority with high visibility patrols at Strathkelvin Retail Park and the other retail centres in the area.

With the party season ahead, the message to drivers is – “if you’re drinking, leave your car at home”.

The introduction of roadside drug driving test kits in October this year has seen a change in legislation, allowing officers to detect, at the roadside, those who risk the lives of themselves and others by driving after taking drugs.

Chief Inspector Lorna Gibson, the Area Commander for East Dunbartonshire, said: “Christmas is a lovely time of year and we want everyone to enjoy it safely. We will be providing advice about staying safe while shopping, partying and socialising at home or on the roads.

“Lots of people will be out doing their Christmas shopping, socialising and enjoying parties both in East Dunbartonshire and in Glasgow city centre. Police Scotland will be providing regular information on how people can keep themselves and their friends safe. Officers will be out targeting the crimes associated with the festive period.

“It is important our communities in East Dunbartonshire make sure they keep themselves safe by considering their personal safety, security of their homes and vehicles. A few simple steps can help. Don’t leave gifts in cars – they are an easy target for thieves. Leave a light on when you are out, keeping presents and valuables out of sight and don’t advertise on social media when you are out.

“We would also advise everyone not to over-indulge in alcohol as we all know the role it has in certain crimes involving violence, disorder and domestic abuse.

“Remember, if you’re found to be involved in any such offence you may be arrested.

“We all know drink/drug driving is socially unacceptable. However, some drivers continue to do so. Officers will be carrying out high visibility road patrols and static road checks to detect offenders.

“There is often much confusion out there about limits, so the message is clear – if you’re not sure then don’t drive.”