Fireworks deliberately launched at police officers in Bishopbriggs park

A 16-year-old boy in Bishopbriggs has been detained after fireworks were deliberately launched at police officers on bonfire night yesterday (Tuesday, November 5).

The teenager has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct after the incident at a park near Menteith Avenue.

Another 16-year-old was detained and later released.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted this morning (Wednesday): “In just two hours last night we managed 25 disorder calls realting to firework misues.

“The majority included them being fired at windows, cars and members of the public.

“Police had rockets fired at them in Bishopbriggs. As a result a 16 year old boy was charged with possession of a firework.

“Another 16 year old was held in custody for firing rockets at police cars and directly at officers.

“a lot of planning goes into making this night as safe as possible for the public but the trend in recent years of targeting people and property is leading to high risk of serious consequences.”

Police told the Herald the main problems last night occurred near the park at Bishopbriggs.