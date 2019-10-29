Gang of carjackers assault woman and steal her vehicle

A gang of carjackers pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her vehicle in Drumchapel.

The robbery took place on Monday night when the woman was approached by four men as she was getting out of her black Volvo V50.

The 55-year-old had parked in Kirkton Avenue, Drumchapel, when the men targeted her at 8.20pm.

One of the men knocked her to the ground and stole her car keys before the four men climbed into the vehicle and drove off.

The victim did not require medical treatment, however, police say she was left badly shaken” after the attack.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and reviewed CCTV footage in the area.

Constable Stephen McCabe said: “I am appealing to anyone in the area who has yet to speak to us to get in touch.

“One of the men was wearing blue gloves, possibly in an effort to prevent any DNA from being found.

“This perhaps indicates that the man has done this before and would have no hesitation in doing it again. I would ask anyone who has any information regarding the suspects of the incident to contact us.

“Your information could be that vital link which could assist us in tracing the men responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at the Robbery Unit in Helen Street via 101.