Hunt for fireraiser after blaze at Bishopbriggs bar

Police are appealing for information after a bar at Woodhill Road, Bishopbriggs was set on fire in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services were called out around 1 am on April 19 after a report of The Campsie Bar being ablaze. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Following enquiries, officers say they are now treating the fire as suspicious.

Detective Sergeant John Semple of Bishopbriggs Police Office, said: “Our officers are currently carrying out a number of enquiries to find those responsible for this incredibly dangerous act.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the early hours of this morning to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0201 of Friday 19 April 2019.

Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.