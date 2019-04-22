Hunt for gang after man stabbed in north Glasgow street

Police are appealing for information after the attempted murder of a man in the north of Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday April 21.

Around 12.45 am, a 28-year-old man was attacked and stabbed in Egilsay Street, Milton by four men who had exited a white car.

He was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is undergoing treatment.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious but stable.

The suspects are described as all white men, believed to be in their late 20s to early 40s, wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Derrick Lunan, Maryhill CID, said: “The injured man had been waiting for a lift on Mingulay Crescent at Egilsay Street, when a white car with four men on board approached him. The men, armed with weapons, got out of the car, chased him through gardens in Egilsay Street, before stabbing him.

“The suspects then made off in the car along Eglisay Street towards Castlebay Street, Milton.

“A number of neighbours came to his aid following the attack and police and ambulance were called.

“We have yet to establish a motive for the assault or whether the man was the intended target or not, however, either way we still have to catch those responsible for this brutal attack.

“Officers have been in the area today doing house to house and checking CCTV as well as speaking to neighbours but I would still appeal to anyone who maybe saw the car in the area before or after the attack or indeed who may have any information that will assist our enquiry to contact us. We’d also be keen to get any dash cam footage from cars driving about the area as well.

“Any information can be passed to Maryhill CID via 101. Please quote reference number 0267 of the 21 April 2019 when calling. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to CRIMESTOPPERS ON 0800 555 111.”