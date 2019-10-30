Hunt for thugs who petrol bombed car in Bishopbriggs

An appeal has gone out for information after a car was petrol bombed in Bishopbriggs.

Shocking photos have emerged after the incident at Cedar Road in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services rushed to the scene and police said the blaze was being treated as “wilful”.

The dramatic images were posted and shared on social media, including a Bishopbriggs Facebook community group.

The post stated: “We have to find the people who done it.

“The guy was driving a light blue Ford Fiesta MK7. The front passenger headlight was out, therefore only one light was working.

“Now to the passenger - she was female with blonde hair. Both youngish in age”.

A Scottish Fire spokesman told the Herald yesterday: “We were alerted at 12.38am on October 29 to reports of a car on fire in Bishopbriggs. Operations Control mobilised one fire appliance to the town’s Cedar Road, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire and left the scene after making area safe. No casualties.”