Knife slashing attacker arrested following police appeal.

Police officers from Helen Street, have announced that a 28-year-old man has been arrested following a public appeal for information after a woman was robbed in the Springburn area of Glasgow on Saturday, November, 23.

Around 9.25am the 46-year-old woman was walking in a lane leading from Springburn Road to Carron Street, at the rear of Springburn Police Office when she was approached from behind by a man who then slashed her leg with a knife and made off with her handbag.

The woman was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary for her leg injury before being released.

Some of the contents of the woman’s handbag were found nearby a short time later.

Constable Paul Fried at the Community Investigation Unit said: “This was a cowardly and unprovoked attack on a defenceless woman.

“The male, who has been charged, is expected to appear at court shortly.”