Lennoxtown man found in possession of a handgun

A Lennoxtown man was found in possession of a handgun.

Alexander McCulley (55) was sentenced to five years after being found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this week.

It follows an operation on 10 March 2017, when police officers, acting under warrant, searched a garage in Clouden Road, Cumbernauld recovering a shotgun and a handgun. Alexander McCulley was subsequently arrested by officers.

Detective Inspector Grant Hendry of the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “Two dangerous weapons have been removed from our streets. We are committed to reducing serious and violent crime and reduce the number of firearms on our streets and remove them from the hands of criminals.

“We will continue to work with our range of partners to disrupt the illegal activities. Protecting the public is at the heart of everything we do.”