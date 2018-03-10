Man, 26, was shot at then stabbed in Springburn attempted murder

A 26-year-old man is “stable” in hospital after he was shot at and then stabbed in Springburn’s Dykesmuir Street on Thursday afternoon.

Now police are appealing for information about what police are describing as a targeted attack and attempted murder.

The man had been in a car with family members at around 4.30pm on Thursday when he got out of the vehicle and was approached by two men.

The suspects, who are described as being of medium height and build and wearing dark clothing, both made off from the scene in a blue 4x4 vehicle.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham said: “This was a violent and sustained attack which was carried out in the middle of a residential street in broad daylight.

“Extensive enquiries are now underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the individuals involved.

“I’m convinced there will have been plenty of people who witnessed this incident and it is absolutely vital that they come forward to assist us with the investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Dykemuir Street yesterday around 4.30pm and may have witnessed what happened or heard any sort of disturbance to please come forward.

“I also suspect that the individuals involved may have been waiting for the victim in the area and I would ask anyone who noticed two men hanging around in the area prior to the incident, or anything at all out of the ordinary, to get in touch.

“Violence and people who would brandish a firearm in a busy residential street have absolutely no place in our communities.

“There is no doubt there are people who can help identify these individuals and bring them to justice”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow Division CID via 101, quoting incident number 2580 of Thursday March 8, 2018.

Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.