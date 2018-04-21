Man charged over death of Kirkintilloch woman

A man has been charged in connection with the death of Kirkintilloch woman Jennifer Morgan (33), who was found dead in the back garden of her Waterside home on Wednesday.

Ms Morgan, who had suffered stab wounds, had reportedly moved to her Alexander Place property very recently.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

It’s understood that a 32-year-old man also arrested in connection with Ms Morgan’s death was released on Friday, pending further inquiries.