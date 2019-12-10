Milngavie: Police warning of tricksters’ tactic in swiping motorist’s handbag

Police are warning people to be extra vigilant after two tricksters made off with a motorist’s handbag in Milngavie.

The incident happened on Saturday at Tesco car park at Gavins Mill Road.

East Dunbartonshire Police tweeted on Monday morning: “We’ve had a report of a handbag theft over the weekend in Milngavie.

“A male had approached a female whilst she was getting out of her car and advised of damage to the vehicle.

“Another male then entered the car and removed her handbag and contents”.

Officer urged people to make others aware.

A police spokesperson told the Herald yesterday (Tuesday): “Make sure your handbag is out of sight in the car.

“Don’t give thieves the opportunity to strike.”

They are also urging local people to ‘shop safe’ in the run up to Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “Be alert and look after your bags.”