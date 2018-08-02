Police appeal for assistance with blaze at the old Stobhill Hospital

A blaze which broke out last week at the former Stobhill Hospital is being treated as deliberate say Police Scotland.

The alarm was first raised yesterday (Monday, July 31) around 6pm as more than 20 emergency ‘999’ calls were made to the fire service.

The fire broke out in the former out-patient and radiology departments and had completely destroyed the building. Pic by John Devlin

At the height of the fire, 20 appliances and 100 firefighters were in attendance to bring the inferno under control.

Detective Inspector Craig McPhail, Maryhill Police Office, said: “Any fire is dangerous, and the incident last night at the derelict building at Stobhill Hospital had the potential to affect the working hospital on the same grounds. Thankfully nobody was inside the derelict building and no neighbouring buildings needed to be evacuated.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue managed to get the fire under control quickly and it has now been extinguished. We will now work alongside them to establish exactly what has happened.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information regarding the fire, or anyone who was in the area last night as the fire started to come forward and contact us. You may have information that can help.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3003 of Tuesday 31 July 2018.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed crews were still working to extinguish pockets of fire some 12 hours following the initial attendance.

SFRS Area Manager Gordon Pryde, the officer in charge of the incident, added: “The fire has now largely been contained, but this has undoubtedly been a challenging and protracted incident.

“A phenomenal amount of work has been done overnight to bring this fire under control, and to protect surrounding buildings.

“I must praise the response and professionalism of our firefighters – they have been exceptional.

“There is more work to do, and crews will remain on the scene as they work to extinguish the fire.”

The fire, which started in the old out-patient and radiology department has completely destroyed the building.