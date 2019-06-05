Police hunt gunman after shots fired at man leaving Bearsden property

A street has been sealed off after shots were fired near a primary school at Bearsden this morning (Wednesday, June 5).

Around 5.30 am police were called after a 38 year-old man was shot at whilst he was leaving a property on Rannoch Drive.

Nobody was injured during the incident but police are treating it as attempted murder.

The suspect who had the firearm then got back into a silver or grey coloured Skoda, possibly a Fabia, driven by another person and made off south along Rannoch Drive.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan, Major Investigation Team, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of this shooting but there could have had a very different outcome.

“We believe, from our investigation so far, that the man was the intended target of the shooter.

“However, it doesn’t matter whether intended or not, to use a firearm so recklessly is incredibly dangerous. We will be treating this as attempted murder.

“We know that the Skoda was parked in Rannoch Drive prior to the attack and officers are in the area at the moment looking at CCTV, both private and public, as well as carrying out door to door enquiries.

“Residents in the street would have either been in their beds or just waking up when this took place and we would appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything, and has not already spoken to police, to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 0352 of Wednesday 5 June 2019. Alternatively, details can be given in confidence to CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111.