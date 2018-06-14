Police hunt sex attacker

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a 59-year-old woman was sexually assaulted within her home during an attempted robbery.

Around 2 pm on Monday, May 21, a woman was at her home in Egilsay Street when two men entered and demanded car keys from her.

When the woman refused, one of the men sexually assaulted her before they made off in an unknown direction.

The first man is described as white Scottish, 5ft 10 of skinny build and was wearing a dark blue or black tracksuit, using the hood to cover his face.

The second man is described as white Scottish, 5ft 10 of stocky build and was wearing a dark coloured motorcycle helmet and dark coloured tracksuit.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor, Helen Street Police Office, said: “This incident, where two men have threatened, attempted to rob and have sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has left her extremely traumatised.

“The impact these attacks have are long lasting for the victim and their family. It is vital we find those responsible.

“Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the local area.

“At this point in time we are unsure of the motive for this attack and would appeal for anyone who may have been in the area of Egilsay Street who may have seen men matching this description.

“We would urge anyone with information to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 2186 of Friday 8th June 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.