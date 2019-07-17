Police investigate hit and run near Lenzie school

Police are investigating a hit and run near a Lenzie primary school yesterday (Tuesday).

James McKenzie was sent “spinning onto the other side of the road” after his car was hit by a Mercedes on Easter Garngaber Road near Millersneuk Primary School around 9.20am.

He said the other driver then sped off.

Posting on social media, James said: “A car crashed into me at the roundabout at Millersneuk Primary School. I had right of way and as I was going round the roundabout a man driving a Mercedes crashed into the side of me sending me spinning onto the other side of the road.

“He then signalled for me to pull in as if he was going to swap insurance details but as soon as I pulled in he drove off.”

Police said they were investigating the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We got a call at around 9.20am to a two car road traffic collision.

“There were no injuries and inquiries are ongoing.”