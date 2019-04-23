Police investigate sexual assault on woman at Kirkintilloch

Police are investigating a sexual assault on a woman in Kirkintilloch on Sunday night.

The Scottish Sun has reported that police have swooped on a running track at Merkland Outdoor Centre on Merkland Drive. The attack happened around 9pm.

It was reported to police last night (Monday, April 22) and the area was cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for the force told the newspaper: “Police are investigating reports of a sexual assault on a 35-year-old woman at around 9pm on Sunday.

“It was not reported to police until 9pm on Monday evening. Enquiries are ongoing.”