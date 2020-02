Police are investigating an assault on a man in Lennoxtown this morning (Friday, February 14).

In a statement released to the Herald, a police spokesperson said: “Police Scotland is currently carrying out enquiries after a man was assaulted in Ashcroft Avenue in Lennoxtown around 7.40am on Friday 14 February.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0514”.