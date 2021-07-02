Police plea after gang beat up man at community centre in Springburn

police

The 35-year-old man was at the rear of the centre in Balgrayhill Road when he was approached by a group of four or five men aged around 18 to 20 who assaulted him and then made off. He sustained serious injuries and was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Detective Constable Peter Lagan of Maryhill CID, said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked attack which has left a man with serious facial injuries after he was punched and kicked.

“I am appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen something or may have dash-cam footage to get in touch with us on 101.