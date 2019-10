Police are appealing for help in their efforts to trace missing teenager Derri Cochrane, who has links to Broxburn and Livingston .

The 14-year-old, who lives in Kirkintilloch, was last seen leaving St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 4pm, and police are increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Derri is 5ft 1in with long brown hair and wears glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police via 101 quoting incident number 2357 October 24, 2019.