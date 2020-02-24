Robroyston fine dodger has his bank  account frozen

A Robroyston man had his bank account frozen after he failed to pay an outstanding fine.

He was one of more than 70 fine dodgers in the Glasgow and surrounding area who had their accounts frozen.

The local man was originally fined £1,800 at Glasgow Sheriff Court for a number of road traffic offences including drink driving.

After an initial payment the man failed to settle the bulk of his bill for months until enforcement officers were successful in freezing his account after which he settled the outstanding sum of £1,200 within four days.

In total £17,000 has been recovered from fines dodgers’ bank accounts.

The 43rd Quarterly Fines Report published last week by the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) shows that the value of fines and penalties collected in the last three years has risen in all categories, reflecting consistently strong collection rates.

Freezing bank accounts, arresting earnings, clamping vehicles or even arresting non-payers travelling through ports and airports are among enforcement measures available to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) for recovering unpaid fines.

Non-payers can also have money taken directly from benefits and more than 6,900 benefit deduction orders were granted in the last quarter alone.

SCTS Chief David Fraser said that all offenders have opportunities to pay their fines at a reasonable and affordable instalment rate.