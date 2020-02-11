Sergeant at Cumbernauld Police Office charged

Police Scotland has confirmed that one of its senior officers has been charged at his home in Cumbernauld for alleged online sex offences.

Sergeant Paul Bucknall, who is based at Cumbernauld Police office, has had a computer and other electronic devices seized from his detached property in the town.

Colleagues had arrived on the doorstep of the home he shares with his partner on Tuesday, January 28.

Mr Bucknall was subsequently taken to another police station where he was charged

He has been suspended from duty while legal proceedings are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with online offences.”