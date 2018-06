A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after being found with stab wounds in a supermarket car park in Bishopbriggs.

Police were called to the Asda car park at about 17.25 on Tuesday and sealed off a van at the store’s Click & Collect point.

It is understood the stabbing took place elsewhere.

A roundabout on Balmore Drive in nearby Torrance was later cordoned off in connection with the incident.