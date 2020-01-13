Staff at Milngavie store held up by gun-wielding robber

Staff at a Milngavie store were held up by an armed robber at the weekend.

Police are appealing for information after the robbery around 9.45pm at Scotmid Convenience Store at South Mains Road on Saturday, January 11.

Officers said staff were threatened by a man wielding a handgun. He fled with an “unknown” sum of money.

The robbery was one of three that night and police believe the same suspect was involved in all three incidents.

The first took place around 8.10pm at the PBH Superstore on Sandbank Street, Maryhill, where a man presented a hand gun and demanded money from a staff member. A small three figure sum of money was taken before the man left the store.

A second incident took place around 9.15pm when a man entered a Shop Smart store on 335 Bilsland Drive and again presented a handgun to members of staff who refused to hand over any cash. The suspect left empty handed.

He then targeted the Milngavie store.

The suspect is described as between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in tall, of slim to medium build and was wearing black jacket with hood up, balaclava covering face, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Neil Guy of Glasgow’s Robbery Unit, said: “Thankfully no one has been injured as a result of these robberies and attempted robberies.

“Each of the staff members have been left evidently shaken and there is additional patrols in the area for the time being.

“We believe that this man is responsible for the three incidents and I would urge anyone who witnessed someone matching this description, or someone acting suspicious in any of the three areas, to get in contact with police.

“I would also ask any drivers that may have dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.”

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3289 of Saturday 11 January, 2020.