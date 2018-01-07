Teenage thug attacked and abused woman at station

British Transport Police are hunting a thug who threw a bottle at a woman at Drumchapel Railway Station, before shouting vile abuse.

The attack happened at around 5.25pm on December 22 at 5.25pm, after a group of men boarded the train at Anniesland.

One of them harassed the woman on the train then hurled a bottle of beer at her - hitting her on the shoulder - as he got off at Drumchapel.

He then bawled obscene insults from the platform, which caused her great distress.

The suspect is white, in his late teens, and around 5ft 10ins.

He wore a black beanie hat, black jogging top and bottoms and Air Max-style training boots.

The victim was comforted by a member of the public.

If you have any information, contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 434 of December 22.