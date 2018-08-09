Teenager’s welfare is of concern since he has been missing now for more than three weeks.

Officers are continuing enquiries to try and locate a 15-year-old boy missing from Knightswood since July 16.

Mohammed Al-Matooq was reported missing to police on Wednesday, July 18.

He was last seen by a family member at his home in Lincoln Avenue, Knightswood. He left to go and meet some friends, however he never returned home and his family contacted police to report him missing.

His family is extremely concerned for his welfare and are pleading for him to come home, or at least to get in touch.

Mohammed has short black hair, around 5ft-6 in height with a slim build and brown eyes.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out and so far there have been three confirmed sightings of Mohammed. The first one was on Saturday, July 21 when he was seen in the Whiteinch area in the company of a friend. A second sighting was on Monday, July 30 in Sauchiehall Street and a third sighting was made on Tuesday, August 7, when he was seen in the Charing Cross area.

Since then there have been no further sightings of the missing teenager.

Officers are appealing to Mohammed to contact them so that they know he is safe and well. A spokesperson said: “CCTV footage will continue to be reviewed for any clue as to where Mohammed may be and officers continue to speak to family and friends for any additional information which could assist them in their enquiries.

“Anyone with any information or knowledge as to Mohammed’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drumchapel Police Station, via 101, quoting incident 1913 of 18 July 2018.”