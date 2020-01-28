Three men with weapons attack woman (69) in “cowardly” raid at north Glasgow home

Police are appealing for information after a pensioner was attacked by men armed with weapons in a house in Milton, Glasgow, on Monday, 27 January 2020.

Around 3.25 pm yesterday afternoon, three men forced their way in to a house in Castlebay Street, Milton, and attacked a 69-year-old woman within before driving off in a dark coloured car, possibly a VW Golf.

The woman sustained a significant facial injury for which she was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and has since been discharged.

No one else was injured as a result of the incident.

The only descriptions of the suspects so far are that they were all white, Scottish and in their mid to late 20s. One man had a grey hooded top on and another a dark baseball cap.

Officers are currently carry out enquiries in to the attack and are checking CCTV and speaking to neighbours.

Inspector Craig Warren, Baird Street Police Office, said today:

“Whilst we are still enquiring as to the motive of the attack, one line of enquiry is that the men were looking for someone else they thought may have been at the house but wasn’t.

“Whatever the reason, to attack someone in their home, particularly an older person, is cowardly. Thankfully the lady managed to get a hold of a member of the family who took her to hospital and called police.

“The house is in a busy residential area with high rise flats nearby and I’m sure someone will have seen or heard the men either in the house or running to the car and driving off.

“It’s possible the car may have been driving about the streets before the attack so I would ask anyone who was in Castlebay Street or nearby yesterday afternoon to get in touch. I am particularly keen to hear from those who may have either mobile phone or dash-cam footage from around that time to call us.”

Information can be passed to officers at Baird Street Police Station via 101. Please quote incident number 2410 of the 27 January 2020 when calling. If you do not wish to speak to police direct, then contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional police patrols will be in the area to provide public reassurance and anyone with information can speak to them as well.